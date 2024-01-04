Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 4th (AVGO, CACI, COLL, CVS, DHC, DRI, EDU, FOSL, GNTX, IGT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 4th:
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
