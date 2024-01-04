StockNews.com Downgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Hold

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

