StockNews.com Upgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Buy

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 480,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.