StockNews.com Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Hold

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 448,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

