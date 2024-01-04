StockNews.com Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to “Strong-Buy”

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 325,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.99. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

