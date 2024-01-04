Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.20 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,302,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,079. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

