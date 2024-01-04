Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.90. 57,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.