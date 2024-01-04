Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $186.54 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $186.54 million and $178.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.65 or 0.05148899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,930,128 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

