Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $11,217,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 88,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

