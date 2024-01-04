Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $302.48. 538,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.