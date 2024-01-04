Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,688,410 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

