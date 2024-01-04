Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 11,877 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 236,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

