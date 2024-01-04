Symbol (XYM) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $168.59 million and approximately $531,308.18 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,291,816,313 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,378,378 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

