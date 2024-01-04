Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Richard S. Mahoney Sells 9,065 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.62. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

