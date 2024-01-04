Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,293. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.