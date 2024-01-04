Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Syscoin has a market cap of $98.34 million and $2.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,375.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.00537406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00192840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

