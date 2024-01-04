T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,706,009.70 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.30. 4,068,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,586. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.