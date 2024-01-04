TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TATT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

