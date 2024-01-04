TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.23

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.23 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.66). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.68), with a volume of 37,510 shares changing hands.

TClarke Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.32, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.23.

TClarke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.