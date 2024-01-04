Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 125.66 ($1.60). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.55), with a volume of 217,307 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Team Internet Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Team Internet Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.27. The company has a market cap of £305.66 million, a PE ratio of 11,460.00 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, insider Max Royde purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £4,640 ($5,908.57). 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

