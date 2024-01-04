Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 521,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,495. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

