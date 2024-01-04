TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 6.5% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29. 9,747,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,384,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,877,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,044,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TeraWulf by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 30.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

