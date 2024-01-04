TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $259.37 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $259.37 million and approximately $63.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00086266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,998,563 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,877,744 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

