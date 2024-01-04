TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.51 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $259.15 million and $50.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00088007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00032041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001610 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,001,582 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,881,939 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.