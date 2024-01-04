TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $214,200.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 71,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

