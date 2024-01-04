The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $14,294.10 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 4,495 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $14,294.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 398,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Brendan Sheehey sold 4,175 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $6,429.50.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,134. The company has a market cap of $282.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.75. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Honest by 25.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 217,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 372.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honest

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.