Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $321.80 million and $45.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,404,212,169 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.