Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $301.51 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $301.51 million and approximately $137.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00018839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,435.83 or 0.99862065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010872 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00215519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02929163 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $157,197,546.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

