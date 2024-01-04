TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 13,574 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $106,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,858. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

