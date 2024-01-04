Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,722 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,194,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

