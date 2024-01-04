Todd Mcelhatton Sells 41,692 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 23,168 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $184,880.64.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

