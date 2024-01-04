Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.35 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004862 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.35 billion and approximately $58.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.44 or 0.99994789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010552 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00216622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,620,463 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,574,698.799733 with 3,456,037,832.020547 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21545252 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $74,896,049.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

