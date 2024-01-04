Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.38 billion and $61.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.95 or 0.99938412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010659 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00216098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,630,298 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,574,698.799733 with 3,456,037,832.020547 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21545252 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $74,896,049.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.