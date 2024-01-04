Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Topcon Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

