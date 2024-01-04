Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $260,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 3,890,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.