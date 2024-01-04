TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.59 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and $282.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,296,680,587 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

