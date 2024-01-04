Truist Financial Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $117.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

