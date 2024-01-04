Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 88,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 200,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tuya by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

