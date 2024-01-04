Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $159.43 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $159.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00015077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00150115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54164361 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 905 active market(s) with $260,252,519.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

