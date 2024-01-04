UnlimitedIP Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,982.80 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $5,982.80 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01303313 USD and is down -12.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,778.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.