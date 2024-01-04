Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 7,331,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,231,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

