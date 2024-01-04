Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

