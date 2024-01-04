Verasity (VRA) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

