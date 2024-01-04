Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $221.21. 260,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,392. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

