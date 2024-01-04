Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 1,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.76. 6,425,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
