Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE WMT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.76. 6,415,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,566. The company has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86.
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
