Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $47.33 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.33 million and $1.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,515,754 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.