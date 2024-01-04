Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.70). 870,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 828,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.69).

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £140.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,404.43). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

