WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0634 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WAX has a market cap of $215.03 million and $13.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,108,546,458 coins and its circulating supply is 3,393,963,260 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,108,041,919.661265 with 3,393,458,725.8469486 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0660911 USD and is down -10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,578,317.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

