Wealth Management Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 213,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,147. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

